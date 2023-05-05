New York’s lawmakers want more control

The American people have come to realize that the political establishment is using global warming as a means to enact more control over society.
What New York is doing is just one example of this. Unfortunately, nothing can be done because the Democrats control the voters in every large metro area.
If they enforce this stupidity, New York state will be destroyed with millions of jobs lost and our productive citizens long gone. Global warming is indeed a problem, but these are some unpleasant facts.
China is building one new coal fired power plant each week. And it is doing very little to prevent air pollution.
Most electricity in India is produced by coal-fired plants. The next largest sources of energy in India are from oil and biomass.
Much of the heating and cooking on the entire continent of Africa is done by burning wood and charcoal. The Sahara Desert is expanding southward because of this.
In Brazil, they are destroying the mighty Amazon by thousands of acres each week to provide lumber and grazing lands. The Amazon is the greatest producer of oxygen and sequester of carbon in our entire world.
These regions are contributing heavily to climate change, and there’s nothing we can do to stop them. So what New York is doing is worthless.
The Democratic political establishment is well aware of all this. But they want power over you, period. Sad days are coming.
