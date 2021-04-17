Newspaper doing best it can in difficulties

I would like to add my voice in support of the Watertown Daily Times.
Technology has fundamentally altered the flow of information. As a result, newspapers are in a financial bind. The Watertown Daily Times is doing its best to survive in a very difficult time.
Keeping the north country informed on national and local affairs in a responsible manner is a vital asset to our community. The editors try to present different views in various subjects: Some I may agree with, and some I may not.
I look forward to receiving my morning paper and hope that with the support of our community, it will keep coming.
Renee Lustick
Watertown
