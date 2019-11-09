Newspaper failed to reach out to candidate

You showed a singular lack of initiative in your article on the Potsdam Town Board candidates (“Three candidates seek two seats,” Nov. 2).
You couldn’t reach candidate Marty Miller? You gave up after trying one phone number?
North Country Now interviewed him in September and included clues as to where he might be found. The St. Lawrence County Highway Department, where he works; the West Potsdam Fire Department, where he is a member; the Section 10 athletic office, where he is a track and field official; the Norwood Kiwanis, to which he belongs; as well as Facebook, Twitter and other social media.
Please try harder.
Betsy Baker-Whitney
Potsdam
