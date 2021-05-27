Probably more than 25 years ago, I came to Watertown to work for the New York State Tug Hill Commission, then headed by Ben Coe.
I joined the Black River Valley Club and met Jim Higgins (then general manager for the Johnson Newspaper Corp.) .
At his urging, I returned to Watertown after a brief absence to serve on Terry Roch’s Steering Council staff during the build-up of Fort Drum to be Home of the 10th Mountain Division.
I spent 12 years in the city, and my wife became director of the Melville Dewey Library at Jefferson Community College. These were wonderful years for us.
These days, we live in Charlottesville, Va.; it is home to the University of Virginia.
One might expect it to have an equally fine newspaper.
I find that I get more of the news that means a lot to me by subscribing to the Watertown Daily Times.
My subscription is even better with the add-on access to other news sources.
Jim Ellsworth
Charlottesville, Va.
