Elise Stefanik’s vote on Jan. 6 to toss out the votes of the residents of Pennsylvania was disgraceful. Voting after a riotous mob stormed the Capitol putting members and staff at risk in the hopes of keeping Donald Trump in power fortunately failed. Stefanik was complicit in that effort when she objected to stated certified electoral votes.
That morning, I saw her intention to dispute Pennsylvania vote as another effort to enhance her ambition within in the GOP. But it was on Friday when her newsletter popped up in my email that I realized how dangerous Stefanik is to our democracy. Her decision to proudly include her speech supporting overturning the will of the voters in Pennsylvania and recent statement not to resign indicates that Stefanik has lost any notion of reality regarding constitutional norms.
Despite occasional articles criticizing Stefanik for misrepresenting her own record and her opponent’s record as well, the Watertown Daily Times has consistently endorsed her. Its endorsement came after she participated in several Trump rallies that public health officials called super-spreaders of COVID-19. But now after spreading falsehoods that the election was stolen and then affirming those lies after the failed insurrection to overturn a fair and free election, it is time for WDT do more than just criticize.
In recent days, various businesses have withdrawn their support to any member of Congress who supported the Trump-inspired insurrection. The PGA (yes, even the country club PGA) cut ties with the Trump organization. Given that week’s events, isn’t time for WDT to withdraw its endorsement and call for Elise Stefanik’s resignation?
Richard Spencer
Clayton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.