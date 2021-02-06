Newspaper no longer deserves my support

This email will serve as notification to the Watertown Daily Times (not daily anymore) that I will not renew my subscription.
I have been a customer since 1985 and can no longer continue in good faith my subscription to this paper.
I have several reasons for my decision:
n Delivery to my home in Theresa recently has been a hit or miss proposition.
I am sure I have nearly two weeks of extension on my subscription due to non-delivery of the paper.
Answers to my many complaints have included poor weather and illness for non-delivery.
I have also been told that the route my carrier has is so large that she cannot complete it in a timely manner, which means delivery to my home sometimes goes into late morning or afternoon.
I have been told that Johnson Newspaper Corp. will not consider my suggestion that another carrier be hired.
n Local television newscasts and national newscasts cover much of the news one or two days prior to the WDT.
Certainly no one can consider the WDT news as “current.”
n The entertainment section — i.e., comics — is pitiful. Many of the more preferred comic strips were dropped several months ago for, … ?
Cost cutting to keep the Johnson Newspaper Corp. profit margin up?
Obviously, the preferences of those who subscribe are of no value to WDT and JNC!
n The WDT has yet to rescind its endorsement of Elise Stefanik.
I wrote a letter on Dec. 21 (which was published) and another on Jan. 20 (which was not) demanding WDT rescind its endorsement because of her traitorous and seditious actions.
What has been WDT’s response?
Nothing. Zilch. Nada.
Obviously, the WDT supports her actions against the U.S. Constitution and her complicity in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
So cancel my longtime subscription.
Publish this letter as a farewell and see if others agree.
Donald Breen
Theresa
