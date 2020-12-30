Newspaper shouldn’t support fascist traitor

The Dec. 20 edition of the Watertown Daily Times contained from Elisabeth Brennan of Cape Vincent (“Times should rescind Stefanik endorsement”). I whole heartedly support the position and concerns presented by Ms. Brennan in her letter.
Elise Stefanik is a fascist traitor and does not deserve any support from your paper or any resident of the 21st Congressional District or the state of New York. Ms. Brennan relayed in her letter the actions taken by editors of the Orlando Sentinel after a candidate they endorsed also signed onto that traitorous action seeking to disenfranchise the legal votes of millions of Americans.
Your paper should do no less. Elise Stefanik is a traitor to the U.S. Constitution, as are the other 125 representatives, and does not deserve to serve in Congress. She has forfeited the support of the people of the 21st Congressional District as well as the support of the Watertown Daily Times, not only now but in the future. Does the Watertown Daily Times support the Constitution or attempts by a dictator wannabe to overturn the legal rights of millions?
Donald F. Breen Jr.
Theresa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.