I’ve had many opportunities to compare the Watertown Daily Times to other smaller-city papers around the state, and I have to say that our (almost) daily paper is far superior.
Editorially, I find you have a good balance of conservative and liberal opinions. I like to read them all.
Some of them annoy me; I agree with some; a few seem otherworldly — but that’s the mark of a good news organization. It’s sad that so many people are only interested in reading opinions that support their beliefs.
It’s true that the paper has devolved. We’re down two sections from the four that existed a few short years ago.
Local coverage of individual sports has become rare (a long-term complaint of mine), and we lost some of the funnies that I liked. But if those are the sacrifices needed to keep the Watertown Daily Times solvent, it’s worth it.
I have fond memories of the track and field team running downtown during warm-up to fetch a paper so that we could pore over results. It will be a sad day when I can no longer look forward to reading my morning paper. Thank you for sticking hard times out.
William D. Marks
Glenfield
