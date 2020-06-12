I am writing in support of Nicole Duvé in her bid to be elected the next county court judge for St. Lawrence County.
She is extraordinarily qualified for the job.
I spent more than 28 years serving both as a trooper and a Bureau of Criminal Investigations member with the New York State Police, initially assigned to Southern New York. I returned home to the north country in July 1992, around the time Nicole began her law career serving the people of St. Lawrence County. When I first met Nicole, she was working in the St. Lawrence County Public Defender’s Office. Shortly thereafter, she took a position as an assistant district attorney with the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office.
It was during this time, and during her subsequent tenure as the St. Lawrence County district attorney, that I came to know Nicole both on a professional and personal level. She consistently tried to balance the needs of crime victims while ensuring justice was served. She always sought to take appropriate action in the cases she handled, even if it was against her best political interests.
When Nicole served as a Potsdam town justice, she presided over thousands of cases, and heard thousands of legal arguments from both prosecutors and defense lawyers. Whether she sided with the prosecution or the defense, her decisions were always based on fairness coupled with solid legal grounds. I would expect nothing less from her as the county court judge.
I had occasion to testify before the grand jury, in county court and in various local courts during my tenure with the New York State Police. Nicole was frequently the prosecuting lawyer assigned to these cases. She was always well prepared, professional, and articulate. On one occasion the defendant was represented by a well-heeled attorney from New York City. Nicole’s preparation and knowledge of the matter at hand was excellent and her closing legal argument so convincing that it led to the defense attorney’s motion being denied. Similar scenarios played out many times during Nicole’s time as the district attorney.
Experience and knowledge are important factors to consider when casting your vote for county court judge. Nicole’s experience in the courtroom, her work researching law when she served as principal law clerk, and her time presiding over cases as a local town justice have more than prepared her to serve as the next St. Lawrence County court judge.
Kevin Beattie
Lincoln, Neb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.