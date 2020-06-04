Nicole Duve best candidate for county judge

One very important thing I have learned in life has been that when given the opportunity to choose whom you want to represent you in making wise decisions that will impact your life as well as those around you, experience is likely the largest factor in that choice. St. Lawrence County has had the fortune of benefiting from someone with just that very high level of experience.
Nicole Duve has been on all sides of the court system from prosecutor to defense lawyer and also time serving as a law clerk in St. Lawrence County. For 30-plus years, she has built an impeccable reputation for doing what’s right for her clients and for the betterment of the north country.
I have had the pleasure of knowing Nicole for nearly 20 years, and one thing I can say from that time is she has always been true to herself and has been able to look at each situation with its deserved individuality. I firmly believe that when given the opportunity to represent the residents of St. Lawrence County as county judge, she will do a fantastic job of which we will all be proud. A vote for Nicole will be a vote for the priceless experience our county needs and deserves.
Jeffrey Prosper
Norfolk
