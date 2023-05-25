Nixing tax deductions would raise revenue

As the debt limit talks continue between Congress and the White House, I have a suggestion for how to both cut spending and simplify personal income taxes: eliminate itemized deductions.

Now all the special interests that have gotten their spending hidden in the tax code will squawk about this. But when you think about it, you realize that this spending only benefits those who are well off enough to actually itemize their deductions: those who need it the least. They can still take the standard deduction like everyone else.

