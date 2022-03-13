NNY needs the community school concept

Of all the shifts to come out of the pandemic — remote work, the reliance on delivery services, telemedicine — one area has yet to experience the evolution it needs: public education. As a high school English teacher in Copenhagen, I’ve seen firsthand the challenges of remote learning, the struggles to provide food security and the effects the pandemic has had on the social/emotional health of students.
We need to evolve and chart a new future for our public education system if we’re going to emerge from the pandemic with a better “normal” for every student.
First and foremost, students need more social/emotional supports. I’ll always remember the student who reached out when schools were shut down and said she just couldn’t do it anymore.
We were fortunate to return to in-person learning last year. But like other districts, we still have struggling students who have trouble focusing, collaborating and communicating because of the last two years.
All schools need more school counselors, psychologists and social workers to offer the proactive help students need. The governor’s budget proposal includes significant resources to hire them.
Of course, it isn’t just isolation and lack of socialization that ultimately has an impact on students’ ability to learn. Poverty in the north country has long affected students, with food insecurity, lack of adequate technology and even things like not having warm clothes for the winter all adding up.
I’ve spent months listening to colleagues elsewhere in the state discussing the difference that community schools can make. This model is about providing on-site student and family services like medical clinics, food pantries and mentorship programs that can help every student, not just those with the greatest needs. Albany needs to deliver funding specifically earmarked for bringing more of those schools to the north country and to every region of the state.
In my tiny district, we have implemented the backpack program and a clothing and hygiene closet — but just imagine what else we could do. Schools have always been so much more than brick and mortar facilities; we are places of comfort; we are counseling facilities for families who cannot afford outside therapy; we are career and mentoring centers; and we are places where kids should feel valued, loved and respected.
Schools are the building blocks for the future. Our students deserve nothing less, and supporting the community school concept is a good place to start.
Lori Atkinson
Lowville
