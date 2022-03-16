NNY people can’t afford all-electric homes

I am writing this letter because I am very alarmed about the proposed passage of the All-Electric Building Act and how this legislation will affect people and businesses in Northern New York.
Sponsored by state Sen. Brian P. Kavanagh, D-Brooklyn, and Emily E. Gallagher, D-Williamsburg, this bill would ban gas hookups in newly constructed buildings.
This means that new homes and commercial buildings would not be able to have natural gas, propane or oil heaters beginning in 2023.
This bill is now in committee in the state Senate and Assembly.
This bill if passed would be a detriment to all Northern New Yorkers except the very rich.
I am all for making energy changes to save the environment, but people still have to live and provide for their families.
Living in Northern New York is not like living in New York City.
People “in our neck of the woods” need every available form of energy to use for heat at their disposal (wood, pellet or kerosene stoves along with fuel oil, coal, natural gas and propane furnaces).
Speaking of kerosene stoves, in 1980 my aunt bought a brand new 16-foot by approximately 80-foot totally electric mobile home.
I can’t remember what year after that in January or February it got really cold, and her electric bill to heat the mobile home for one of those months was $800.
She had to buy and install a Monitor kerosene space heater to also run for heat to help lower the cost of the expensive electric heat.
I had all-electric heat in my house back before 1994, and it nearly broke me.
I was burning a kerosene heater on the weekends to save on the cost of heat.
In 1994, I was lucky enough to get hooked up to a new natural gas pipeline that was installed across the road from my house.
Installing natural gas heat was the best investment I ever made.
In the future, how many people will be able to afford to buy even a modest all-electric home and heat it given that the homeowner pays a higher electric rate for electricity when you heat with it?
Does anyone really think the power companies are going to lower the cost of electricity to the consumer?
Please write or email your state representatives to stop passage of this bill.
Linda Brander
Lisbon
