No basis for Stefanik’s claim about election

I strongly encourage the Watertown Daily Times to withdraw its public support for Elise Stefanik based on her efforts to disavow the results of the presidential election. Her support for Donald Trump’s continued insistence that he won the election and his claim the results were fraudulent is increasingly inciting his followers to resort to street violence to overturn the legitimate election returns.
This is unconscionable in a democracy. Our form of government depends on the losers of an election accepting the results. Any athlete who has participated in organized sports, from playground to professional level, recognizes that to have a fair competition, there will be a loser and a winner.
Elections are no different. Nobody likes a sore loser.
Elise is complaining, like Trump, of a fraudulent election because they didn’t get the votes. Nothing fraudulent about it. No one hears her complaining about all the fraudulent votes in her campaign.
David Duff
Hammond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.