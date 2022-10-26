‘No kill’ shelters are toxic to the industry

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to occasional showers in the afternoon. High 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.