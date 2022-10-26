‘No kill’ shelters are toxic to the industry

Definition of humane: marked by compassion, sympathy or consideration for humans or animals.
Definition of inhumane: without compassion for misery or suffering.
I was deeply saddened by the recent lop-sided reporting of the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA euthanasia numbers and the attack on this group without fully researching the real problem.
These so-called “no kill” shelters only take the animals that are cute, healthy and easy to adopt.
By them turning away the animals that really need help, they are putting horrible pressure on the organization that is taking in those animals.
The real work is taking in all abandoned, abused and dying animals.
Their suffering is beyond the realm of imagination.
To put them out of the misery inflicted on them and letting them go back to their creator instead of being tuned out, only to suffer excruciating deaths, is the humane thing to do.
The “no-kill” movement, despite well-intentioned end goals, has become toxic to the industry, ultimately harming the animals and the resource starved shelters trying to stem the very much acknowledged tide that is pet overpopulation.
Some organizations even have the gall to claim they don’t call other shelters “kill shelters.”
Yet they use the term “no-kill” despite its semantic repercussions in the public’s perception of shelters that do not claim to be “no-kill.”
For every child born, there are 15 puppies and 45 kittens born.
Simple math tells you that there will never be enough homes for them all.
With the number of animals born as opposed to the number of humans, one can easily see that it is virtually impossible to find homes for all these animals.
Spaying and neutering are essential to help control this problem, not attacking the people that are in the trenches dealing with the inhumanity of humans to God’s creatures.
It is indeed gut-wrenching work to see how we humans have inflicted such pain and suffering on those without a voice.
I thank the people who are doing this difficult work.
They need to be supported.
Don’t attack.
Get in there and help.
You decide who is really doing the humane work in this situation.
Susan Stoughtenger
Hammond
