To the editor,
When does a citizen’s right to speak out, without fear of reprisal, become nonexistent?
It comes through the daily erosion of derived media blasts, slanted opinion pages, biased ads that are purchased to misrepresent facts and figures, and FaceBook humiliation to anyone dares speak the truth.
It comes through scripted, preplanned council meetings by those who issue veiled, unrelated threats to taxpayers who dare to question action items that are far from transparent.
It comes from citizens speaking at open meetings and being shut down and forbidden to speak.
It comes from call in presenters who are refused access. It comes from hearing town leaders disrespect elected peers, who are denied access to information and legal needs, and who are scolded and told their “opinions are wrong!”
It comes from misogyny, where women are blatantly verbally abused via spoken words and written records. Our citizens can no longer be compromised by fear of reprisal.
We have the right to send letters to City Hall without said letters being edited, deleted, or denied being read at council meetings.
We have a right to walk to that podium and speak our minds without being smirked at accompanied by insincere and fake clapping aimed to goad and humiliate.
We, as citizens, have the right to have input. Period. No retaliation, no humiliation, no refusal to be heard, no veiled threats, and no undermining of our reputations.
No more cruel, unreasonable and arbitrary abuse of power and control. Enough is enough!
Marsha Hough Town of Oswegatchie
