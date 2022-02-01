No need for Big Brother-style mandates

It was interesting to watch the uncomfortable wiggles by New York state schools this past week regarding mask mandates. It’s hard to know what to believe at this point.
Public trust in government institutions has been degraded by fear-mongering and extreme partisanship on the left.
We have handled COVID-19 unlike any other disease. We have inconvenienced the healthy and hamstrung our economy in ways we have never seen before.
People have taken sides in an issue that shouldn’t even have sides. I got vaccinated and boosted but abhor the Big Brother-style mandates that we see in places like New York City or employment-based mandates as required by the Biden administration.
Masking mandates are equally egregious. The idea that if you throw some dirty piece of cloth or paper over your mouth and go into a store, school or church and we’ll all be healthier seems like “pie in the sky” to me.
In a school setting where very few kids have any significant sickness from COVID-19, we are making a huge mistake in masking kids. Young children are not designed to interpret the upper half of a face only. There likely will be a cost to this.
We have a congressional representative, Elise Stefanik, who supports freedom of choice in these matters. She is pro-choice on these issues.
This nation was founded on the principle of freedom and self-determination. Stick with our founding fathers, and we’ll come out of this OK.
Robert Blank
Carthage
