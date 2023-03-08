Non-citizens should not be allowed to vote

At the end of 2021, the New York City Council passed a law that enabled non-citizens access to voting in local elections.
At the end of 2021, the New York City Council passed a law that enabled non-citizens access to voting in local elections.
Thankfully, that was struck down in court before it would take effect. I could not be more opposed to such a measure.
This country is still recovering from the acrimonious political divisiveness that split families and friends over the last few years. There are many Americans who believe that illegal immigrants are already voting illegally.
Even allowing documented immigrants at the voting booths would add more fuel to the fire of that issue. Plus, it is not legal for non-citizens to vote.
I have no problem with new Americans taking part in our democracy. The more people who vote, the better.
But first, they must go through the naturalization process and become a citizen before registering to vote. That is the path that my great-grandparents took, beginning more than 100 years ago.
What makes this topic even more disturbing is that other cities around the country are pursuing similar initiatives. Proponents of the New York City law that was struck down are appealing it. They should not.
Instead, they should respect the judge’s ruling and let it go. There are more serious issues that need the attention of our elected officials.
Dan Farfaglia
Fulton
The writer represents the 1st Ward on the Fulton City Council.
