Nora Bajjaly made significant contribution

An old saying — perhaps more fit for prior generations when most women did not work — was behind a great man was a great woman.
This comes to mind when I read the obituary of Nora Bajjaly, spouse of the late Dr. Floyd Bajjaly. I only met Mrs. Bajjaly a few times, but I know she was a terrific woman/spouse/mom/community leader.
It is important that people know the legacy of her spouse, Dr. Bajjaly. In the 1960s, psychiatric hospitals had thousands of residents (note the abandoned buildings on grounds of St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center).
Dr. Bajjaly grew up in Watertown, and he and Mrs. Bajjaly returned here after he finished his psychiatric training in the late 1960s. Dr. Bajjaly spearheaded writing a federal grant to establish the first mental health clinic/inpatient unit/continuing day treatment program for mentally ill patients.
This program opened in the former Mercy Hospital in 1971. And at that time, it was the primary psychiatric treatment program in Jefferson County. With county mental health clinics and improvement in psychotropic medications, most chronically mentally ill patients left institutions and moved to community residents, which led to establishing Transitional Living Services (1977).
Mercy Mental Health was expanded in 1980 to include the Alcohol Rehabilitation Program, the primary inpatient service for adults struggling with alcoholism at a time when co-existing drug problems were less prevalent.
Over the years — and, of course our county grew tremendously after the 1985 expansion of Fort Drum — mental health services have expanded, and there are more mental health clinics and combined alcohol/drug treatment programs. But it is important to note where we were when we started comprehensive mental health services in this county.
From reading the obituary and knowing Mrs. Bajjaly, her life was more of a traditional female role in the community — common for women who were born in the 1930s. While I see that three of the four Bajjaly children no longer live locally, the Bajjaly family has played a big role in this community over the years. As a licensed psychologist who worked at Mercy for many years, I worked with their son Michael, who was a great Head Start teacher before moving to other ventures.
Remember Mrs. Bajjaly, who made a huge contribution to this community and was always warm and encouraging when I was with her.
