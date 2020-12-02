North country grandpa plants family roots

It has been 10 years since my grandfather Warren C. Dean passed away. He was the voice of the north country when it came to gardening and talking about the family and daily routines. He very much enjoyed the people who lived in the area, and you would often see him sitting in his front yard admiring the work he did on his garden.
Since these long 10 years have come and gone, our family has changed so much and we have become an even closer family even though we are spread out throughout the country now. Grandpa spoke fondly of his wife, Shirley, and all her antics, which she is still doing but the garden is gone now and has been transformed into a big backyard with little pine trees the great-grandchildren have planted.
Not a day goes by that one of us is thinking about him, and I am sure that someone somewhere thinks about him as well when they are knee high in a garden picking weeds and enjoying the smell of the dirt and vegetables around them. With all the tips and tricks my grandfather could put in a notebook or in a news article, my family has created their own little gardens and they have flourished with a variety of goods.
The first year after Grandpa passed, we had welcomed a new baby into the family and her’s were two of the first tiny hands into one of the newest gardens. The pride my uncle had seeing that baby go for a carrot was the pride we saw on our grandfather’s face when his grandchildren did the same thing.
Being in the garden with my grandpa was one of the first memories and almost every memory I have of him. I have come to the conclusion that a garden will be the connection to our family forever.
Deanna Cree
Fort Lee, Va.
