North country needs to diversify tax base

Two ongoing events offer examples of the need and an opportunity for north country leaders to focus resources on diversifying and building the region’s tax base.
First, it is quite concerning to look at the effect of prison closures in the areas. As someone who grew up in a community where a prison was welcome job creation in the 1980s, I know many people who were provided with reliable careers through this. While the loss of these jobs in concerning, there is absolutely no way that these facilities should be kept open simply for job creation; reform is overdue.
The closures give the appearance of being abrupt; in reality, they are not. The warning signs have been here for years, but little was done other than blame others.
The blame games and scapegoating will continue. But the bottom line is the north country’s leaders need to do more to reduce reliance on these jobs and diversify our tax base.
Central Lewis County has experienced a different shock to its tax base that reminds us, like the prisons, nothing is permanent, and payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreements run their course. The recent renegotiations around the original Maple Ridge wind project are affecting the budgets of local taxing jurisdictions.
This is a result of the funds being used to artificially keep taxes low instead of more strategic investments. Rather than dwell on these, it is a good reminder of how to make more of the next opportunity.
For many communities, it can be argued that “the next opportunity” is here with renewable energy. The infusion of money from renewable energy projects in the region is a huge opportunity to invest in building our tax base.
With PILOT agreements from 15 to 30 years and other local investments by energy developers, it is critical that these funds be used to invest in the region and create opportunity that will diversify and sustain the economy long past these agreements. It is often said that “It is easier to manage money when you don’t have any than when you have extra.”
This is the challenge and opportunity we now face. Invest this extra money strategically, and it will build our region with benefits to future generations. Mismanage it, and any short-term tax relief or budget surges will be followed by more significant hardship in the long term.
Joe Lawrence
Lowville
