Norwood Library grateful for its supporters

The Friends of the Norwood Public Library just completed a very successful Holiday Book and Bake Sale. We would like to send a large edition sized thank you to everyone who participated.
Thank you to the customers who purchased books, holiday treats and raffle tickets. Thank you to everyone who baked, organized and worked at the sale.
An extra special thank you to Carolynn Halford, who hosted the raffle and donated most of the prizes, and to the elves at the Ashley House in Norwood who sold tickets. The lucky winner was Kaitlyn Reelmonel.
All proceeds will benefit the many programs at the library. It is heartening to see such support for our local library. Thanks again.
Maureen Triolo
Norwood
The writer is treasurer of Friends of the Norwood Public Library.
