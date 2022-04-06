Not everyone can afford the price of insulin

The cost of manufacturing insulin is estimated by the Kaiser Family Foundation to be less than $10 a vial for pharmaceutical companies. But a vial typically costs $300 to $1,000 every 40 days or so once it finds its way to the consumer. About 11% of Americans suffer from diabetes, and about 25% of them depend on this medication just to stay alive.
So it was gratifying to see that the U.S. House of Representatives recently passed a measure that seeks to cap the cost of insulin to a much more affordable $35 a vial. The measure, which originated out of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better initiative, was passed by all 232 Democrats.
It was disappointing that only 12 Republicans found their way to supporting the measure. And also disappointing, if not surprising, that the 21st Congressional District’s Elise Stefanik was not among them.
Perhaps Ms. Stefanik doesn’t have any diabetic friends or family whose condition has progressed to the point of insulin-dependency. Or maybe all of the folks in Ms. Stefanik’s world do not find themselves financially burdened by that $300 to $1,000 payment every month or so.
Or (call me cynical), it could be that Ms. Stefanik just plain finds it reflexively rewarding to oppose any measure put forward by Democrats — regardless of how many Americans stand to benefit from the measure.
Leo Burger
Hermon
