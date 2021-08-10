Now’s the time to schedule HPV for youths

In 2020, there were 1 million fewer human papillomavirus vaccine doses given in the United States as compared to 2019.
The novel coronavirus caused many parents to delay regular health care visits for their children. In fact, data show a 71% decrease in health care visits for children ages 7 to 17 years of age during 2020.
The HPV is highly effective at preventing certain cancers, such as cervical, vaginal, vulvar, penile, anal, and cancers of the mouth and throat. The HPV is given to boys and girls beginning at age 9 and through age 26. If you’ve had to put off your child’s vaccinations, talk to your health care provider about getting them back on your calendar.
The Cancer Prevention in Action Program works to increase HPV rates in children in order to prevent cancer in adulthood. CPiA is helping New York get back on track with HPV and other ways to prevent cancer. To learn more about the CPiA Program go to www.takeactionagainstcancer.com or contact us at 315-261-4760.
Kathy Sochia
Potsdam
The writer is community educator for The Health Initiative in Potsdam. The Cancer Prevention in Action Program is supported with funds from New York state.
