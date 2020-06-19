Over the course of this pandemic, a lot has been uncertain. But what has stayed constant is U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik fighting to ensure that the medical facilities in the north country got the help they needed. Many medical centers, more specifically in Glens Falls, needed economic stimulus during this time. The problem was that they were running into obstacles acquiring the funding.
Rep. Stefanik has prioritized the hospitals and health departments during these times. She has not been afraid to use her power and respect in Washington to ensure that the needs of the north country are met. For example, when a family practice in Glens Falls was not getting a response from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Elise stepped in and contacted leadership to elevate and expedite the application. The result was $108,064 in relief for the family practice.
This was not the only time she helped. When Glens Falls Hospital went to the Center for Medicaid and Medicare Services for funding, its application was paused. Rep. Stefanik wasted no time jumping into action, calling the HHS deputy secretary and advocating for Glens Falls Hospital and the challenges that it faces. She even took an opportunity at Camp David to personally raise the issue to both President Donald Trump and his chief of staff. Because of Rep. Stefanik’s fights, Glens Falls Hospital received $21 million.
Her fight to ensure the safety of those who call the north country home did not stop there. She made sure that north country ventilators would not be sent downstate but stay where they are to ensure the well-being of her constituents.
Throughout these times, Rep. Stefanik has consistently fought to ensure that the people who are living in the north country are safe and prepared. Time and time again, she has leveraged opportunities and her position to better the situation of the north country. It has been comforting to know that we are represented by someone who always has us and our interests as her No. 1 priority.
Griffin Feeney
Canton
