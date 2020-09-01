On July 18 during a Back the Blue event in Waddington supporting our police, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik claimed that she is the only local candidate for Congress who supports police. Then she claimed that Tedra Cobb supports defunding our police! She repeated this untrue claim on Aug. 6 at the Watertown Back the Blue event.
Does a lie become a truth if you say it often and loudly? Stefanik’s claim was just made up, as shown in Jennifer Mitchell’s item on July 22, which quoted Cobb saying back in June “first and foremost, I do not support defunding the police.” A reporter for the Watertown Daily Times confirmed Tedra’s position on Aug. 6. And on that false claim by Stefanik, the Adirondack Daily Enterprise could not get Stefanik to even reply.
Tedra has spent years as a volunteer firefighter — why would she want to defund another community protection? Honesty should matter.
On July 2, White House National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said on “Fox and Friends” that he had confirmation of reports suggesting that Russia has been offering bounties to the Taliban for killing U.S. soldiers. Some of these soldiers are based at Fort Drum.
With Stefanik on the House Intelligence Committee, why hasn’t she called for investigation of this report? We haven’t heard a peep out of her on this.
Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, some of us have lost our jobs and our health insurance with those jobs. One of Stefanik’s first votes in D.C. was to defund the Affordable Care Act, which extended health insurance to cover pre-existing conditions. If she and her corporate underwriters had their way with our insurance protection, more than 64,000 north country people would have been hurt already.
We have all heard of some spouses beaten by family members. So why did Stefanik vote against the Violence Against Women Act?
When President Donald Trump said on July 30 that perhaps we should delay the November elections, Tedra immediately pointed out that such a delay would be highly inappropriate. It took Stefanik a whole extra day to tell right from wrong.
Stefanik has been in Washington a while and knows how to find the finest restaurants near her sumptuous Washington home. But we need someone who can do more than one thing in a day.
How about someone who is a parent, who can help find the backpack while also making the lunches? Tedra is that person! That mom’s place is in the House!
Warren Allen
Watertown
