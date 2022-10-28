In a few weeks, voters will go to the polls. Without hesitation, I highly recommend supporting and voting for U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney to represent us in the newly formed 24th District.
During her stint in the U.S. House of Representatives, Claudia has been a tenacious fighter for the following signature causes:
■ Co-launched the House Election Integrity Caucus in Congress to ensure that Americans in every state and territory have confidence in free, fair, accurate and transparent elections.
■ Introduced a resolution to create a Select Committee on Older Americans to ensure Congress is meeting the needs of America’s seniors.
■ Co-led the bipartisan Reaching Improved Mental Health Outcomes for Patients Act, which passed the House as part of a larger package, to improve programs that provide care and treatment for mental health, suicide prevention, substance abuse and much more.
■ Spearheaded the bipartisan Essential Caregivers Act to ensure our loved ones in nursing homes never again endure the pain and suffering of isolation they experienced during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
■ Co-sponsored H.R. 2127, the Toxic Exposure in the American Military Act: This legislation will improve U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs health care benefits for veterans who were exposed to toxic materials through burn pits during their service.
■ Received the Guardian of Small Business Award from the National Federation of Independent Business for her work on the House Small Business Committee, supporting America’s small businesses.
Now more than ever, the 24th District needs a proven leader with Claudia’s legislative experience and passion representing us on Capitol Hill. Please join me on Election Day, Nov. 8, by sending U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney back to Washington.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.