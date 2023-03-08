NYS should pass All-Electric Building Act

The Feb. 5 story in the Watertown Daily Times — “Hochul’s all-electric building plan would ban gas stoves only in new builds” — should put to rest the false claims that all New Yorkers who cook with gas must soon cease to do so. Last year, fossil fuel companies and some real estate developers pushed these claims so aggressively that the All-Electric Building Act never made it to the floor for a vote.

This was unfortunate as the built environment generates 40% of annual global CO2 emissions; in New York, the figure is about 30%. However, we have a good chance of revisiting and successfully passing the legislation in this year’s session.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.