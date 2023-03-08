NYS should pass All-Electric Building Act

The Feb. 5 story in the Watertown Daily Times — “Hochul’s all-electric building plan would ban gas stoves only in new builds” — should put to rest the false claims that all New Yorkers who cook with gas must soon cease to do so. Last year, fossil fuel companies and some real estate developers pushed these claims so aggressively that the All-Electric Building Act never made it to the floor for a vote.
This was unfortunate as the built environment generates 40% of annual global CO2 emissions; in New York, the figure is about 30%. However, we have a good chance of revisiting and successfully passing the legislation in this year’s session.
The All-Electric Buildings Act (S6843C/A8431B) has 80 sponsors in the state Senate and Assembly. It ensures that new buildings in the state, which number in the tens of thousands, will be designed with human health and the future of the planet in mind by ending fossil fuel use for heating and cooking in new buildings.
It’s time to call on our leaders in the Senate and Assembly, Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Carl Heastie, to bring the bill to the floor and support its passage. New York’s clean energy future depends on it. Additionally, passage of the All-Electric Building Act would make New York the first state to comprehensively end fossil fuels in new buildings by law, a model for the nation.
