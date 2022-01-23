NYSDOT must work on Clayton sidewalks

The state Department of Transportation in partnership with the village of Clayton has completed a project transforming the downtown functionally and aesthetically. The streetscape now complements the architecture of the historic riverfront; utilities located underground; and the obsolete water and sewer systems have been replaced.
That said, there is one glaring deficiency that is not being addressed. One of the primary project goals for the DOT was the transfer to the village the James Street, Riverside Drive and Webb Street loop following the completion of the project. This loop is a maintenance and financial burden for the department.
The plan was to resurface the pavement of the portions of James and Webb streets outside of the project boundaries under a future DOT contract; there is no plan to replace the deficient sidewalk system, however, which meets neither functional needs nor Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. A safe and functional pedestrian system is an integrated component of any transportation system and the DOT has the legal and moral obligation to address this deficiency prior to transferring ownership to the village. The state right of way extends to the back of existing sidewalks; therefore, the DOT has space to reconstruct. The sidewalks serve not only the adjacent residential neighborhoods but connect the downtown to the Antique Boat Museum, elementary school, Lions Club Park and the Arena.
During the tourism season, the sidewalks are heavily utilized and even provide a viewing platform for special events such as the Christmas Parade. They are dangerous and do not begin to meet ADA standards. If the village accepts the transfer of ownership without these deficiencies being addressed, it will incur both the responsibility for replacement and liability for any injuries that may result.
I served as the regional landscape architect for the DOT for nearly 30 years with responsibility for the pedestrian/bicycle facilities and Americans with Disabilities Act compliance during my tenure. We routinely addressed the pedestrian system deficiencies within highway construction projects and even under separate pedestrian/bicycle projects.
Based upon bid prices under the Clayton project, the cost to reconstruct the sidewalks to conform to ADA requirements will be about $300,000. The village of Clayton should not accept the proposed transfer of ownership with its inherent maintenance responsibility and liability components until the deficiencies within the pedestrian system are addressed by the DOT. It is imperative that this burden not be passed to village residents and taxpayers.
James Tinney
Clayton
