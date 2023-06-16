I have known and worked with Undersheriff Sean O’Brien for many years while he served as St. Lawrence County’s second top administrator overseeing the jail, the criminal division and the civil division.
I also worked with him when he served as president of the Sheriff’s Deputies Union.
Undersheriff O’Brien has shown he is not afraid to stand up and fight for his department, whether he’s facing elected officials or those who question whether we need a road patrol.
Sean has proposed a plan to create a countywide emergency response team by working with the other law enforcement agencies that he’s forged relations with over the course of his career.
He’s also shown that as St. Lawrence County’s top cop he can make the tough decisions that don’t always make him popular.
While both candidates are outstanding people, there’s a reason former Sheriff Kevin Wells and current Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe are supporting his candidacy.
He’s the only candidate with real administrative experience, the ability to oversee a $12 million budget and a track record of bringing in small and large multimillion dollar grants to help reduce costs to the taxpayer.
Please join me in voting for him in the June 27 Republican primary for sheriff.
The writer previously represented the 48th District in the state Senate.
