To the editor,
The OFA/SMA Class of 1970 will be holding its 50th reunion on July 29 at the Gran-View Restaurant with social hour beginning at 5 p.m., finger foods from 6-8 p.m. and music/DJ/dancing taking place from 8-10 p.m. Cost is $50 for early bird registration and $60 at the door. It will be casual dress and there will be a cash bar. For more information call Marsha Cole Hough at (315) 528-0014. Send checks to Sandra Coleman Kendall at PO Box 931, Ogdensburg, NY, 13669.
We are looking for contact info for the following people: Richard Barnes, Wayne Barnes, Vicki Bice, Richard Carmody, Robert DeCarr, Tom Facey, Charles Ferguson, Claudette Gidney, David LeClair, Micki McCaul Greene, John Miller, Susan Neil, Allan Mills, Lecia Montroy Benowitz, Michelle Murray, Eugene O:Grady, Patrick O’Hare, Janice Perkins Johnson, David Russell, Bonnie Adams Smithers, Lynn Tallman, Margaret Tulip, Greg Wall, Ronald Wells, Deborah Williams, Larry Woods, Andrew Woodward, Wayne Woodward, Larry Wurster, Peter Morley, Woody Nugent, Daniel Pratt and Christine Alverez.
If anyone has any information on these folks please contact me at the number above.
Marsha Hough
Town of Oswegatchie
