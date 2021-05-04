Offensive flag shows how divided we are

There is no question that this country is extremely divided politically. Everyone is entitled to their opinion.
It is extremely sad, however, that someone just outside Adams Center thinks they need to hang out a flag as crude as the one on County Route 66 just across from Interstate 81. If it’s legal, it shouldn’t be! Our children do not need to be exposed to this kind of language and bitterness.
Rick Lawrence
Cape Vincent
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.