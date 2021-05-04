Offensive flag shows how divided we are

There is no question that this country is extremely divided politically. Everyone is entitled to their opinion.

It is extremely sad, however, that someone just outside Adams Center thinks they need to hang out a flag as crude as the one on County Route 66 just across from Interstate 81. If it’s legal, it shouldn’t be! Our children do not need to be exposed to this kind of language and bitterness.

Rick Lawrence

Cape Vincent

