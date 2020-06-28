Officers should’ve attempted to save Floyd

In the June 5 edition of the Watertown Daily Times, there was a brief article about the arraignments of three ex-police officers in the case of George Floyd.
Earl Gray, the attorney for Thomas Lane, came forward and told the judge that the cases against the three officers, who allegedly participated in the death by standing by and doing nothing, are weak. His question to the judge was, “What was he [Lane] supposed to do … go up to Mr. Chauvin, grab him and throw him off, George Floyd?”
The answer to that is yes. The only answer to that is yes.
Marianne B. Malatino
Watertown
