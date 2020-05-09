I read the article in the April 19 edition of the Watertown Daily Times about the protesters as well as the open letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo from our legislators and representatives, and I read the editorial from the April 21 newspaper about listening up.
All of these are about people wanting to reopen our economy, and I agree with them. The protesters mentioned President Donald Trump, our need to survive, and it’s time for Cuomo to get people back to work. But one remark by John Adams made me stop and think. He said, “We need to get back to life.” More than 71,000 Americans have given their lives to this virus.
They deserve more than emotionalism and political innuendo. We need to reopen our economy, but we also need to do it wisely. We need to think carefully about how we do this, intelligently use all of the data we can acquire and be sure that we consider what is safest for all of us.
The Americans who have died deserve at least this level of our respect.
The letter was polite and well written.
It asked Mr. Cuomo to see us as a separate region from New York City and allow us to reopen now.
I have three questions to ask.
First, if the state was getting ready to give out benefits, would we still be just as eager to be considered a separate region and not get the benefits?
Secondly, if Mr. Cuomo had been a Republican governor, would the letter have been a private one instead of public?
Thirdly, if the state agreed to let Lewis County open all of its shops and businesses but told St. Lawrence County that people there would have to stay as they are now because the positive test numbers were 10 times more than Lewis County, would St. Lawrence County Board Chairman Joseph Lightfoot still sign that letter?
In other words, talking about regions means defining what and where the region is.
Where are boundaries and what are the criteria involved in putting places into different regions with different rules? Mark my words:
Some people are going feel left out.
Governments must be very careful how they do this and whether or not they have the authority to do it.
John Pratt
Gouverneur
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.