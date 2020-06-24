Officials need to take cue from Americans

To those in government:
All those who are working so hard to help put America back together as those in World War II did! And those who are wearing masks, staying home and self-distancing, etc. God bless you!
To the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate: If because of your age (some of you have been there forever) or politics. Do like the rest of us.
Get it together. Do something constructive, or get out so those who have our country can do the job you were hired to do.
A reminder: We the American people have the vote to choose who stays and who goes.
I am the daughter of a World War II veteran.
P. Chamberlain
Clayton
