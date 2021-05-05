Officials read statements prepared for them

I suggest that on some afternoon you watch a segment of Congress in session, either the House or Senate. When an elected official stands to speak, it is more often than not from notes a staff member or lobbyist has prepared.
The official reads the statements prepared for them word for word, no emotion and many times no knowledge of what they are reading. Government is so involved in our lives, these people do not have the time to learn the facts or mean what they say.
Our president is a perfect example of this behavior, controlled by the party hacks and corporations. We listen as he proclaims goals that these corporations and hacks have set their hearts on, not for the betterment of the country but for themselves at our expense.
Take a moment and watch our elected representatives at “work” saving us from ourselves, something we can never do on our own. I think we can.
Mike Cannan
Port Leyden
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.