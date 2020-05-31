Ogdensburg Gang of 3 should resigns posts

I swore many years back that I would never get publicly involved again in Ogdensburg politics, once the City Ruling Body and an Urban Renewal Committee of Idiots voted overwhelmingly in 1969-70 to completely obliterate Ogdensburg in its then present status and get on with the new. Well, we all know how that turned out.
Ogdensburg has been on a non-stop downhill slide for 50 years since Mayor Ed Keenan’s tenure and Ogdensburg’s first city manager, Francis Culross (the best of the best), moved on to Westchester County. All the rest after Culross were wannabes through Sarah Purdy and probably wouldn’t qualify anywhere else but Ogdensburg!
I would like to make what I believe to be a sound suggestion directly to Ogdensburg’s current Ruling Body. I base this suggestion on a very early math lesson: that 4 begets 3 in the pecking order.
Each of you three disgruntled “total opposition” councilors — Michael Powers (Adam Schiff), Daniel Skamperle (Richard Norland) and Nichole Kennedy (Nancy Pelosi) — check back with your high school math teacher to see if I made an error in my math. You exhibit hatred of duly elected Mayor Jeffery Skelly, have a positive dislike of the three duly elected councilors and constantly refuse to participate in a bipartisan manner with the group on any legislation good, bad or indifferent since the election.
Bill Dillabough is right; it is a witch hunt! The three of you are not representing Ogdensburg or your constituents; you are all representing an egotistical personal grudge.
My suggestion is that all three of you should resign from the City Council, ASAP! The city deserves better representation than you three are now serving up. You are totally juvenile, ridiculous, untruthful, shameful and out of order. And for the record, I do not stand corrected.
Fred “Rick” Badlam
Ogdensburg
