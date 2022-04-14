Olney has problems with hydropower plan

The editorial in the April 7 edition of the Watertown Daily Times on Cliff Olney was outstanding.
Please continue to examine Cliff’s political promise for doubled and tripled hydropower income subsequent to the Niagara Mohawk/National Grid contract expulsion in 2029.
His premise for the “big bucks” was probably an ancient Black River engineering scheme to increase the hydropower head from about 12 feet at the Marble Island facility to perhaps 100 feet with a flume or tunnel to about Mill Street (Beebe Island).
There are issues here with power from Brookfield Renewable Partners in particular, if not the cost.
At the time of Cliff’s power electioneering, he failed to understand that the city owns no power conduit wiring.
Dave Graf
Watertown
