Ombudsmen serve nursing home residents

Media coverage about the experience of long-term care residents during the novel coronavirus pandemic has reinforced the need for these important individuals to be made aware of their rights and who they can turn to for assistance when concerns arise about the care in their facility.
Today, more than 150,000 New Yorkers live in nursing homes or adult care facilities.
To assist these residents in keeping their sense of identity, self-worth, and ability to make choices regarding the care they are receiving, the New York State Long Term Care Ombudsman Program (www.ltcombudsman.ny.gov) remains available in all long-term care facilities across the state.
The ombudsmen program can provide help to residents and their representatives to understand and exercise their right to appropriate care in a safe environment that promotes and protects their dignity and quality of life.
Ombudsmen can educate and empower residents and their representatives so they can advocate for themselves or can assist with investigating and resolving complaints on a resident’s behalf when permission is given.
Ombudsmen are committed to maintaining resident confidentiality, which is a cornerstone of the program.
The Northern Regional Center for Independent Living’s long-term care ombudsman program serves Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
At this time, we are continuing to respond to and investigate all complaints brought forth by residents and their representatives via phone and virtual means.
As nursing home visitation resumes, we look forward to resuming normal in facility visitation as conditions permit.
If you know of anyone who may benefit from the free services of a long-term care ombudsman, please contact our regional office at 315-785-8703, Ext. 228.
Joshua Sabel
Watertown
The writer is coordinator for the Northern Regional Center for Independent Living’s long-term care ombudsman program.
