Listening to Gov. Kathy Hochul at the debate Tuesday, I would have thought that Donald Trump was the Republican Party candidate for governor.
No wonder Hochul followed the Rose Garden campaign strategy. She preferred hiding behind tens of millions of dollars in television campaign commercials rather than face challenger GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin face to face in a series of debates.
State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins and state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie will maintain Democratic majority control of the state Legislature. State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli and Attorney General Letitia James are safe for another term.
The Democratic Party control of state government is an open invitation to waste, fraud, abuse and corruption in Albany. It is the best reason to elect Lee Zeldin governor.
