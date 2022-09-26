Only clean energy halts greenhouse gases

Your editorial calling for lifting the ban on fracking in New York state (Our View, “Time for a change: State should reverse its ban on hydraulic fracturing process,” Aug. 31) shows the kind of short-term thinking that ignores what we need now: an energy policy that will benefit all New Yorkers and contribute long-term solutions to the climate crisis.
The editorial makes misleading claims that “natural gas is much cleaner than other fossil fuels” and extracting it would “help reduce energy expenses and increase jobs in New York — all while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.” Here is what is wrong with those arguments:
Only electricity from wind and solar will actually reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Natural gas is only “cleaner” than oil or coal, neither of which is used any longer to generate electricity in New York. For heating buildings, the newly enacted Inflation Reduction Act provides hefty federal tax incentives to replace aging fossil fuel furnaces — both heating oil and gas — with geothermal or air-source electric heat pumps.
Extracting more natural gas would not “help reduce energy expenses” because gas is a commodity sold globally by multinational companies. Its prices fluctuate wildly, as we have so recently seen, as a result of world supply and events.
New York cannot hoard its local supply. Extracting more gas could simply result in more profitable gas exports for the companies extracting it.
What would help reduce energy expenses and bring energy security for New Yorkers are wind and solar power, which are already local and the cheapest form of new electricity generation.
There are better ways to generate good jobs than allowing fracking in New York: building and maintaining wind and solar farms, insulating and retrofitting buildings, installing heat pumps and electric appliances to replace ones powered by fossil fuels, and other clean energy jobs.
Climate change is at the crisis stage. The public wants government to do something about it, and New York has already been a leader in climate legislation and policy.
This is no time to go backward. Gov. Kathy Hochul deserves our support to maintain New York’s fracking ban.
