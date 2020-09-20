ONNY Golf Tournament was a real success

The Orchestra of Northern New York’s Golf Tournament Committee publicly acknowledges the local businesses and individuals who made the 2020 ONNY Golf Classic held Aug. 30 a success. Proceeds will enable many children (12 and younger) to attend ONNY concerts for free and teens (13 to 17) to purchase tickets for $5 in the future.
First, thank you to Potsdam Town and Country Club Pro Brian Fairchild for his excellent organization skills. PTCC Restaurant Manager Jamie Steinrotter ensured social distancing while providing delicious hors d’oeuvres.
Second, even in these difficult economic times for small businesses, 22 of them graciously contributed to become sponsors while 41 others donated prizes for the drawings and silent auction.
We thank our Tournament Sponsors: Casella Waste Systems, Gray & Gray and Associates, Jake’s on the Water, Pat Collins Real Estate and St. Lawrence Health System. Hole Sponsors were: an anonymous donor, Mort Backus and Sons Inc., Bicknell Corp., Brick & Mortar Music, Canton Animal Clinic, Community Bank, Frazer Computing, James T. Lahey Agency, Mostafavi Eye Institute, Pinto Mucenski Hooper VanHouse & Co., Sergi’s Restaurant and Banquet Hall, St. Lawrence County Music Educators, St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union and Township 7 Brewing Co.
Our gratitude goes to NBT Bank for sponsoring the Hole-In-One contest with a $10,000 cash prize and to Barstow Motors for the $2,500 cash prize for the Putting Contest. Regrettably, there were no payouts.
Billy and Lorraine Ford supported the Qualifying Putting Contest with PTCC providing the prize. Lunch at the Turn was complimentary thanks to Gray & Gray and Associates and Pat Collins Real Estate. We thank each of them.
We appreciate the 71 golfers who participated. They had great fun golfing, competing in various contests and using many mulligans.
We are indebted to Microburst’s Andy Van Duyne and Michael Welch for their great music and for allowing saxophonist Tim Savage and pianist/vocalist Chip Lamson to sit in.
First Place went to Team Corning comprised of Jeremy Pike (captain), John Ashley, Mike Ashley and Matt LaQuier.
Finally, a special nod to Matt Desrosiers who donated his substantial 50/50 drawing winnings to the orchestra.
On behalf of children who will enjoy ONNY concerts in 2021, especially those learning a musical instrument who are fascinated by the beautiful sounds ONNY’s professional musicians make, we are grateful.
Guy C. Lamson
Kimberly Busch
Tim Savage
Jeremy Carney
Steve Bateman
Michele Meyers
Kathy Del Guidice
Potsdam
