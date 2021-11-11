Op-ed editor misses key grammatical error

A recent editorial regarding U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (Our View, “Let’s return to civility: Elise Stefanik’s divisive partisan rhetoric doesn’t serve anyone,” Nov. 5) was reprinted in the Nov. 6 edition of the Adirondack Daily Enterprise. Referring to the following passage from that piece, I hope you realize that the preposition “between” should take the objective case rather than the nominative, i.e, “she” should be “her.”
Quite a doozy for an editorial, isn’t it?
“The race between she and Robert Santamoor was for a two-year seat to serve the remaining time in the unexpired term; ....”
John Quenell
Paul Smiths
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.