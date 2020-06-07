Opt-in best option for town of Champion

I am for open government and transparency, so I wish to clear up why I called Supervisor Bruce Ferguson’s document on renewable energy misleading.
The default action in the state is to offer a 15-year property tax exemption for both residential and commercial facilities. After 15 years, the improvements are taxable at full value. Champion chose to opt out.
Right now, we do not assess renewable energy in the town. However, if we later decide to, all renewable energy in the town will be taxed at full value.
In the example the supervisor used, he tried to utilize the fact we don’t assess renewable energy to demonstrate that a reversal in that decision would increase school taxes by $173.14 and fire tax by $18.70. He completed excluded the $77 in town taxes that would be saved, the $162.14 in county taxes that would be saved and the $149.82 in village taxes that would be saved. Then he tried to establish that an opt-in would require us to assess the renewable energy.
If we have full taxing authority now due to our opt-out and we can voluntarily not assess renewable energy, there is absolutely no requirement to assess renewable energy if we utilized the default opt-in to allow a 15-year tax exemption. We could opt back in and decide to continue not assessing renewable energy; the opt-out just guarantees that once the town decides to assess renewable energy, any potential tax savings are null and void.
In addition to ensuring the residents who install renewable energy will not save any property taxes, it discourages commercial facilities from investing in the town where they risk full assessment immediately instead of after 15 years. When opting in, the default rule is municipalities can seek a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement, to which many municipalities have already done.
The Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency just reached a $140,000 deal for the first year for the municipalities involved. Champion could do the same with commercial facilities; rather, it is opted in or opted out.
Opting in has a better chance to bring revenue to the town while offering savings to residents if/when the town finally decides to assess renewable energy. Opting out is not in our best interest; we need new growth in the town to lower residential tax rates, create jobs and increase sales tax revenue.
Matt Gump
Carthage
