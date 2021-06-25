Orwell’s vision of ‘1984’ could come true

As tearing down monuments and statues, rewriting history and changing the names of buildings honoring historic figures, critical race theory and The New York Times Magazine’s 1619 Project continue under the growing cancel culture, it reminds me of George Orwell who said:
“Every record has been destroyed or falsified; every book rewritten; every picture has been repainted; every statue and street building has been renamed; every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the party is always right.”
His vision of “1984” may soon become today’s reality.
Larry Penner
Great Neck
