The Oswego County Fair Association would like to thank the generous donations of the following eating establishments:
Paulanjo’s Pizza, Pulaski/Mexico; Two Brothers’ Pizza, Lacona; Huckleberry Café, Lacona; Canale’s, Oswego; Alex’s on the Water, Oswego; T.C. Brewsters, Sandy Pond; Eddie’s Cove, Sandy Pond; Rainbow Shores, Pulaski; Scriba Meats, Scriba; Red Baron Pizza, Fulton; Bosco & Geer, Oswego; Mill House Market, Pulaski; Dunkin’ Donuts, Pulaski; Sherrie’s Mr. Sub, Pulaski; Burger King, Pulaski; and Brandy’s, Pulaski.
Susan Crandall
Lacona
The writer oversaw the Oswego County Fair dinner booth.
