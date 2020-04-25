Oswego County residents must fill out census

The 2020 U.S. census is taking place.
As everyone knows, we are going through an extraordinary crisis that has forced many Americans to remain at home for a prolonged period of time.
With that being the case, there is now ample opportunity to fill out your census forms.
As of now, most of us have received multiple mailings encouraging the residents to submit their information.
For the first time ever, you can now respond to the questionnaire online.
If you have misplaced the form that was mailed to you or if you haven’t received one, you can still participate by going to my2020census.gov and select the link that says: “If you do not have a Census ID, click here.”
By filling out this form independently and in a timely manner, you will then eliminate the need for a U.S. Census Bureau employee (enumerator) to make a personal visit to your home later this year to assist you with this.
As of April 20, the response rate is 46.2 percent for the county of Oswego.
Why is the 2020 census count important?
Federal funds, grants and support for states, counties and communities are based on population totals derived from the U.S. census.
Answering the census helps make sure our region gets its fair share of federal help for schools, hospitals, roads, public works and other vital programs and services.
Plus, such information is crucial to the redrawing of Congressional, state and local legislative boundaries for the next decade.
And businesses use census data when they’re deciding where to build their factories, offices and stores.
Filling out the 2020 census form online is quick, confidential and safe.
Help make sure that Oswego County is counted.
Dan Farfaglia
Fulton
The writer is a former Oswego County legislator.
