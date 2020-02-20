Oswego firms affected by flood need help

The Feb. 16 article by Marcus Wolf, “Proposed shipping season delay could affect Port of Oswego, Novelis,” illustrates that there is still an opportunity for Gov. Cuomo to help waterfront businesses and residences whose properties have been inundated and damaged by the extreme high-water levels caused by climate-related precipitation throughout the Great Lakes.
Gov. Cuomo could use his powerful voice to assist the Port of Oswego in arranging rail shipment of aluminum ingots into Oswego needed by Novelis during the weeks of a delayed spring opening of the St. Lawrence Seaway.
This would allow the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board of Control to continue high outflow rates through the Moses-Saunders Dam, thus helping to mitigate on-shore damages in the coming spring and summer.
Gov. Cuomo’s intervention and leadership in this crucial situation would be helpful to all shoreline interests.
Steve Taylor
Thousand Island Park
