Republicans are not stuck with Donald Trump as their candidate for president in 2020. The last time I checked to see who has filed to run for the presidency, there were other people who have filed to run on the Republican ticket for president of the United States.
Republicans have a broad choice. What are they doing about this? Settling for Trump! Frankly, I believe Republicans are not fulfilling their U.S. citizens’ responsibility to support our democracy with intelligent thought and actions.
Barbara B. Schell
Evans Mills
