Women and brown-skinned people are now running to the barricades to stop what Donald Trump has become as president of the United States: his constant disregard of the U.S. Constitution, his racism and child abuse! There is so much unacceptable about this fat, lazy, spoiled and completely dishonest New York City baby.
Now comes the time to remind all of you women and brown-skinned citizens that Donald Trump could not have been elected president without the voting support of a large number of your own groups. The problem of keeping Donald Trump out of a second term lies at your feet. You must convince the rest of your groups that supporting this deviant predator is sheer madness on their part and totally counterproductive to their own needs!
Good luck with that, but it is the only way we are going to get rid of this con-man president. Over and out!
Edward Barlow
Clayton
More importantly, those who chose not to vote at all are responsible for the madman in the White House. Apathy is the biggest contributor to the mess we are in. Americans need to step up and do their jobs as citizens. And, let us not forget that DT did not win the popular vote in 2016. Convince everyone you know to get to the polls.
